HSS breaks ground on $70M Florida facility

New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery, one of the most renowned orthopedic care systems in the world, has broken ground on an 80,000-square-foot facility in Florida.

The center in Naples is a joint venture with Naples-based health system NCH, which operates two hospitals in the area.

The new center will offer both inpatient and outpatient care and is expected to open in early 2025. The goal is to fund the center, previously reported as a $70 million investment, through private philanthropy.

NCH board trustee Jay Baker has pledged $20 million toward the facility.