NCH partners with Hospital for Special Surgery to bring orthopedics expertise to southwest Florida

Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System is partnering with New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery to bring improved care for patients in the area.

The collaboration with Hospital for Special Surgery, consistently ranked the best orthopedics group both nationwide, will allow local patients to have access to what NCH calls "leading-edge orthopedic care," according to a Nov. 4 news release from NCH.

As part of the deal, NCH will build a state-of-the-art facility offering outpatient and inpatient services, including an ASC and imaging and rehabilitation services. The facility is expected to cost about $70 million and is scheduled to be completed within two years once construction starts around the end of this year.

The move is the latest in a series of partnerships NCH is establishing. More details can be found in a recent Becker's interview with NCH President and CEO Paul Hiltz.