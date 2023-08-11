HCA, Bon Secours spar over ERs

Marriottsville, Md.-based Bon Secours and HCA Healthcare clashed during an Aug. 10 meeting to navigate Virginia's approval process for competing plans to develop emergency centers in the same county, according to richmondbizsense.com.

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA and Bon Secours aim to build freestanding emergency centers with CT and MRI imaging within a few miles of each other in Hanover County, but HCA's plans to develop a $233 million, 60-bed hospital in Ashland, Va., loomed over discussions.

HCA said that the emergency center is an alternative to the hospital and both projects are proposed for the same site.

An attorney representing Bon Secours argued that HCA's backup plan approach is a "stepping-stone project for a hospital" and is "squarely aimed at increasing the market share in furtherance of HCA’s corporate strategy," according to the report.

A representative for HCA fired back, arguing that Bon Secours' emergency center project is an attempt to diminish HCA's desire to open a hospital in Hanover County.

Both projects are subject to regulatory approval and a final decision on the emergency centers is expected in early November.