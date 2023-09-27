Harris Health completes $48.5M ED renovation; bond vote looms

Bellaire, Texas-based Harris Health System completed a $48.5 million renovation of Ben Taub Hospital's emergency department at the Ginni and Richard Mithoff Trauma Center.

The 12-phase project at the Houston-based hospital began in 2019, according to a Sept. 25 Harris Health news release. The renovated department has 10 percent more treatment space, more private spaces and treatment rooms, new equipment and reconfigured services and care areas.

The department now has 104 treatment rooms, 86 emergency rooms, 13 physiatric rooms and five resuscitation "shock" rooms, according to the release.

The completion of the project comes before Harris County voters will decide in November whether to approve a $2.5 billion bond for the health system. If approved, the system will use the bond to rebuild Houston-based LBJ Hospital to make it a level 1 trauma center. The hospital would undergo $433 million in renovations. Additionally, Harris Health would use the funding to build a new tower at Ben Taub and extend the hospital's life span by 15 years.





