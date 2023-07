Demolition has started on the site of the former Trinity Lutheran Hospital in Kansas City, Mo., that neighbors have called an eyesore, Fox affiliate WDAF reported July 25.

The building has sat vacant for more than 20 years, according to the report. A developer is planning to build an apartment building with more than 300 units on the property.

The developer expects to complete demolition work and start construction by the end of the year, according to the report.