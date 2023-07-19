Essentia to open $900M hospital July 30

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center will move patients into its new $900 million, 18-floor medical facility July 30, the Duluth News Tribune reported July 19.

The 942,000-square-foot facility will have 344 beds, comparable to the facility it will replace, but all patients will have private, single-bed rooms with the exception of two pediatric units that can accommodate families with children, according to the report.

Dan Cebelinski, Essentia's director of facilities, told the news outlet the building has been designed with flexibility in mind as it expects to use the medical center for at least 50 years.

The facility also has five floors of shelved space to "design the clinic of the future," according to the report.

The hospital it is replacing is likely to be demolished within the next year. Esentia is considering options for the site's future use.