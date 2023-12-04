Connecticut hospital's neuroscience center gets $430M facelift

The topping out of a $430 million two-tower Neurosciences Center project is being celebrated at Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health.

McGivney Tower, a 200,000-square-foot overbuild of the McGivney Advanced Ambulatory Surgical Center, will feature four patient floors, a mechanical and electrical room, and a radiology and biomedical imaging suite. Sherman Tower is the second part of the project development and is expected to top out in early 2025, a Dec. 4 release shared.

With a focus on neuroscience innovation, the towers will add 204 inpatient beds and provide a "unique setting" for those seeking movement disorder and neuro-regeneration care. An 8,000-square-foot healing garden will also be located between both towers on the fourth floor roof.

The entire 507,000-square-foot project should wrap up in late 2026.