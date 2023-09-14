Christus donates nearly $3M to nonprofits

Irving, Texas-based Christus Health has awarded nearly $3 million to 42 nonprofits in Texas, New Mexico and Louisiana through its community impact fund.

Christus' community impact fund supports programs led by local organizations addressing the needs of the community and improving its health and well-being.

The nonprofits received the funds for programs that address key social determinants of health in the communities they serve, including housing instability, food insecurity, transportation needs, medication assistance and access to services.

"As an anchor institution in the community, we can play a role in convening and collaborating with local organizations to support their programs that help improve the health and well-being of the community," Jessica Guerra, Christus program manager for community benefits, said in a Sept. 14 news release.

The next application process opens Sept. 18.