California hospital seeking Medicare recertification needs $28.4M in repairs

San Francisco-based Laguna Honda Hospital is in line to receive up to $28.4 million for emergency renovations as it attempts to rejoin Medicare, NPR affiliate KQED reported Sept. 13.

The hospital had its application for Medicaid recertification approved Aug. 16. An application to rejoin Medicare was submitted Aug. 23, according to the report. Medicare approval is crucial for resuming admissions to the hospital, which have been on hold since regulators decertified it for safety violations in April 2022.

Laguna Honda serves as a safety net for San Francisco residents with complex medical needs who are low or very low income and often have no other options for care. A majority of the patients are enrolled in Medicare upon admission to the facility and later transition into Medicaid, according to the report.

As part of the Medicare recertification process, CMS officials will inspect the hospital, which could come at any time and without notice, according to the report. In part, regulators will be inspecting for potential hazards and improvements to previously identified areas of concern.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors authorized the city to spend up to $28.4 million on repairs at the facility, according to the report.

The approved repairs will include fixing HVAC system deficiencies and leaky fuel lines, and replacing items like an old X-ray, kitchen freezer, water tank, kitchen floors and a backup power generator, according to the report.





