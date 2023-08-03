Brigham and Women's gets $7.5M from actress

A Hollywood actress and her husband donated $7.5 million to Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital for its addiction clinic.

The Eliza Dushku Palandjian and Peter Palandjian Bridge Clinic will provide care to patients and families struggling with addiction using research-based treatment options, according to an Aug. 1 hospital news release.

Eliza Dushku Palandjian, who starred in the television series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and her husband, Peter Palandjian, CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corp., were instrumental in the launch of the addiction clinic, the release said.