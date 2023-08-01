Banner expands RCM partnership

Phoenix-based Banner Health expanded its use of Medaptus' infusion RCM software to 19 more facilities.

The health system is now using the software in 22 of its facilities. The Charge Infusion software automates the process of infusion coding and billing, according to an Aug. 1 Medaptus news release.

The software will integrate directly within Banner's EHR system.

"Banner is always looking for innovative ways to improve processes and reduce cost," Lori Oswalt, director of revenue Integrity at Banner Health, said in the news release. "Leveraging Charge Infusion improved billing accuracy and efficiency in our facilities. Expanding this software to additional Banner facilities will help us continue to automate the complex billing processes related to infusion services."