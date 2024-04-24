AdventHealth plans $220M Florida hospital expansion

AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Fla.), part of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, is planning a $220 million expansion.

The project will add 240,000 square feet, four surgical suites and 104 beds to the hospital. It will also comprise a four-story vertical expansion to one of the hospital's two towers and a one-story vertical expansion to the other tower, according to an April 24 AdventHealth news release.

Intensive care and progressive care beds, a neuro-intensive care unit, an expanded cardiovascular intensive care unit and sterile processing unit, a new and larger pharmacy, a new laboratory department, and additional CT and MRI machines are also part of the project.

The additions will grow the hospital's inpatient beds from 362 to 466 and surgical suites from 18 to 22.

The project will begin this summer and is anticipated to be finished by fall 2026.