AdventHealth Florida hospital opens $26M expanded patient floor

AdventHealth Apopka (Fla.), part of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, opened a new $26.3 million patient floor on April 29 that increases the hospital's bed count to 158.

The 30,230-square-foot expansion is on the hospital's fifth floor and brings an additional 38 inpatient beds, which include cardiovascular progressive care beds. The floor also has four dialysis bays, according to an April 29 AdventHealth news release shared with Becker's.

More than 100 positions have been created due to the expansion, the release said.