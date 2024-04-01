AdventHealth Florida hospital opens $12M patient tower floor

AdventHealth Kissimmee (Fla.), part of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, opened a new $12.3 million floor in its patient tower April 1.

The around 30,400-square-foot expansion comprises 40 private patient rooms, making the hospital's licensed bed count 282, according to an April 1 news release.

The floor expansion also added 100 new jobs to the hospital.

Rapid growth in population was a contributing factor for the addition, which will now allow the hospital to serve additional patients looking for medical and surgical care in Osceola County.