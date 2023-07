Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth cut the ribbon on a $100 million hospital in Palm Coast, Fla., AL.com reported July 31.

The four-story, 153,000-square-foot facility has 100 private rooms. The new hospital, AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway, will complement services at nearby AdventHealth Palm Coast.

Construction firm Robins & Morton broke ground on the project in September 2021.