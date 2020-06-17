11 hospital, health system projects costing $300M or more

Eleven hospitals and health systems since Feb. 18 have advanced, completed or begun facility expansions and renovations with price tags of $300 million or more.

1. Moffitt Cancer Center's $400M hospital construction to start in July

Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center will begin construction of its 10-story, $400 million hospital in July.

2. UCSF's plans 1.5M-square-foot hospital

The University of California San Francisco plans to build a 1.5 million-square-foot hospital and research facility in the city. The first phase of the construction included a $500 million pledge from the Helen Diller Foundation, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

3. City of Hope buys site for $1B cancer hospital, research center

Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope has purchased a 190,000-square-foot building and 11 acres of land as part of a $1 billion investment in a new hospital and cancer research center in Irvine, Calif.

4. Texas Children's to build $450M hospital in Austin

Texas Children's Hospital plans to build a $450 million freestanding women and children's hospital in Austin, the organization said May 20.

5. Dell Children's to invest $700M in new hospital, expansion

Austin, Texas-based Dell Children's Medical Center plans to invest $700 million in the next three years to expand in the state

6. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia pumps $3.4B into expansion

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is planning to build a new 22-story patient tower.

7. Valleywise Health breaks ground on $900M Phoenix medical center

Phoenix-based Valleywise Health broke ground late February on its $900 million medical center in Phoenix. The health system told Becker's Hospital Review May 13 that the project is "on track for completion in late 2023, and so far, no significant delays."

8. UC Davis Medical Center details $1.9B expansion

UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, Calif., plans to invest $1.9 billion in expansion and renovation projects over the next 10 years.

9. MUSC opens $389M Charleston children's hospital

The Medical University of South Carolina opened its $389 million children's hospital to patients Feb. 22.

10. Pennsylvania hospital's $327M modernization project OK'd

Media, Pa.-based Riddle Hospital's $327 million upgrade and expansion project received the green light from the Middle Township board and its parent organization, Main Line Health.

11. Texas A&M plans to build $550M complex in Texas Medical Center

College Station-based Texas A&M University plans to build a $550 million complex in the Texas Medical Center, a sprawling Houston hub of healthcare institutions.

