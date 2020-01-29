One-third of hospitals now use imaging AI, survey finds: 3 things to know

More than 30 percent of U.S. hospitals have implemented artificial intelligence into their imaging or business operations, according to a new report from healthcare intelligence firm Definitive Healthcare.

Here are three takeaways from the study, which surveyed imaging leaders and radiologists at more than 200 U.S. hospitals and imaging centers in the fourth quarter of 2019:

1. About one-third of respondents reported using AI for their imaging or business operations in 2019, with 31.9 percent of hospitals and 34.7 percent of imaging centers using the technology.

2. Of the 60 percent of hospitals and imaging centers that have yet to integrate AI into their operations, about one-third said they plan to do so within the next two years. The most popular reasons cited by hospitals for slow or nonexistent AI adoption were high costs, lack of strategic direction and lack of technical expertise.

3. When asked about the most significant impact of AI implementation, the vast majority of respondents — more than 57 percent — cited the technology's ability to assist in or improve the accuracy of diagnoses. Another 17.5 percent listed AI's potential for operational improvements, while just over 15 percent noted the technology's ability to speed diagnoses.

View the full report here.

