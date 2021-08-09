Childbirth complications cost US $825M annually — 3 ways AI can reduce costs, improve care

Physicians from Stanford (Calif.) University School of Medicine and Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Medical Center shared three ways artificial intelligence can be deployed in hospitals to curb maternal mortality in an Aug. 9 Harvard Business Review report.

The United States has the highest maternal death rate of all high-income countries. American women are twice as likely to die from childbirth complications as Canadian and French women. These statistics are only more pronounced when factoring racial minorities into the mix. Six in 10 maternal deaths are preventable, according to CDC data.

Hospitals might be able to use AI to reduce the frequency of complications in childbirth. It can also reduce medical costs because it's three times more expensive to care for a patient experiencing severe maternal morbidity. Various estimates have put the number at around $825 million to several billion annually.

Three ways AI could help reduce maternal morbidity: