4 recent oncology partnerships

Four oncology-related partnerships formed, advanced or renewed since March 16:

1. Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan have agreed to renew their strategic alliance, the systems said March 23.

2. Hartford (Conn.) Healthcare has teamed up with artificial intelligence diagnostics company Ibex Medical Analytics to create a research and innovation collaboration, according to a March 21 news release.

3. Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare and Philadelphia-based Wistar Institute are advancing their partnership through three new research projects that use "mini organs" to revolutionize the search for biomarkers and drug targets. March 16

4. Alphabet's life sciences arm, Verily, is partnering with the digital pathology platform Lumea to improve the objectivity and efficiency of prostate cancer diagnosis, prognosis and therapy selection, the companies said March 16.