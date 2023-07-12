Working women sustain new record

The labor force participation rate for women in their prime working age reached 77.8 percent in June — an all-time high, according to BLS data analyzed by CNN Business.

June was the third consecutive month that the labor force participation rate for women between the ages of 25 and 54 has set a record, per the publication.

It is a notable bounce-back from the pandemic's start; in April 2020, only 73.5 percent of women at their prime working age were participating in the labor force.



But an increase in flexible work offerings lessened child care conflicts, and a workforce shortage — spurred by long COVID and baby boomers' departure from the job market — lifted wages. These factors may be contributing to women's workforce rebound, according to CNN Business.