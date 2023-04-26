Where are the most, fewest RN job vacancies in the US?

The number of advertised job vacancies for registered nurses in the U.S. spiked in March 2022 compared to March 2021, but then fell in March 2023. Although advertised job vacancies overall fell from the year prior in 2023, they're still higher compared to 2020.

The findings are from new research from Adzuna, a job search engine, pulling together job listings from in the U.S. and 19 other countries worldwide.

Adzuna — which shows 7.8 million job postings being advertised in the U.S. as of April 26 — examined registered nurse data based on the average number of postings available across March 2023 (and compared to previous years).

Advertised job vacancies represent the number of jobs that are open/available to fill. Adzuna said the vast majority of roles are based in hospitals, but the data also includes travel registered nurses and registered nurse positions within other healthcare settings.

Ten states with the most advertised job vacancies for registered nurses in March 2023, according to the research:

1. Connecticut: 27,926

2. Texas: 27,839

3. North Carolina: 24,202

4. Florida: 20,153

5. New York: 18,784

6. Pennsylvania: 16,430

7. California: 15,530

8. Massachusetts: 15,153

9. New Jersey: 13,404

10. Indiana: 12,290

Nine states, plus Washington, D.C., with the fewest advertised job vacancies in March 2023, according to the research:

1. Washington, D.C.: 335

2. Alaska: 502

3. Wyoming: 507

4. Hawaii: 519

5. North Dakota: 1,009

6. Vermont: 1,250

7. Delaware: 1,472

8. Montana: 1,663

9. Rhode Island: 1,671

10. Nebraska: 1,676














