What the C-suite gets wrong about the workforce: Survey

C-suite leaders believe their workforce's well-being is improving. They're wrong, according to a June 20 report from Deloitte.

The management consulting firm surveyed 3,150 C-suite executives, managers and employees across the U.S., the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. It collaborated with Workplace Intelligence, an independent research firm based in Boston.

Less than two-thirds of workers rated their physical and mental well-being as "good" or "excellent," according to the report. Even fewer — under half — spoke positively about their social and financial well-being.

But although most employees said their well-being has worsened over the past year, C-suite executives overwhelmingly believe it improved. Here's what that discrepancy looks like quantified, according to Deloitte:





Physical well-being:

Workers: 36 percent of respondents said their well-being improved last year

C-suite: 80 percent believed their workers' well-being improved in the last year





Mental well-being:

Workers: 33 percent

C-suite: 77 percent





Financial well-being:

Workers: 30 percent

C-suite: 76 percent





Social well-being:

Workers: 27 percent

C-suite: 77 percent





Despite this discrepancy, the majority of C-suite leaders agree that they should be held responsible for their workforce's well-being. Seventy-six percent of executive respondents said workforce well-being should be measured and monitored, and 85 percent believe those metrics should be reported publicly. Eighty-three percent said workforce well-being should be discussed at the board level, while 78 percent supported a leadership change if the company could not maintain an acceptable level of well-being.