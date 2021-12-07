University of Maryland Medical System pledges $5.1M to recruit workers

The University of Maryland Medical System is offering a community college tuition assistance incentive program to registered nurses and other clinical workers, part of a $5.1 million investment in employee recruitment, the Baltimore-based organization announced Dec. 6.

The investment will affect new graduates from Maryland's two-year community colleges and will take effect beginning in December.

"As a system, we are committed to improving health outcomes for the communities that we serve," Lisa Rowen, DNSc, RN, University of Maryland Medical System senior vice president and chief nurse executive, said in a news release. "And in the spirit of community, we have enhanced our partnerships with community colleges whose health professions programs are an excellent workforce resource, including schools across Maryland and with Delaware Technical Community College."

Health system officials said the program will be available to 300 RNs and 300 other clinical workers such as licensed practical nurses, surgical techs, radiographers, respiratory therapists, certified nursing assistants and patient care techs, based on an application process.

Under the program, RN new hires will receive $12,000 and other new hires in select clinical roles will receive $5,000 after graduation.

New hires must complete hospital orientation and specific licensure exams, tests or required certifications to receive the assistance, University of Maryland Medical System officials said. Recipients must also commit to one or two years of full-time employment with their University of Maryland Medical System member organization after completion of orientation.

Tuition assistance is among the incentives hospitals and health systems nationwide are offering to recruit and retain workers.