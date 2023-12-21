The workforce trend Bon Secours Mercy is watching in 2024

Allan Calonge, chief people officer at Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health, will be thinking about how to support workers' intrinsic desires in 2024.

Mr. Calonge told Becker's as health systems recover from the labor crunch brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bon Secours will be watching how organizations deliver a value proposition that "resonates with existing and prospective associates alike."

"With health systems facing significant financial pressures, the ability to increase wages and benefits at the pace of inflation (and desires of healthcare workers) is challenged, to say the least," Mr. Calonge said.

Supporting what workers want in their careers, such as more flexibility, could be a more affordable way to boost retention, Mr. Calonge said.

A survey from Aon found most systems are adding premium benefits to encourage employee retention. In 2023, 93% of health systems offered flexible work arrangements, up from 78% in 2022. Hospitals are also adding more personal leave, behavioral health benefits and financial/wellness planning.

"Building out programs and capabilities that support the intrinsic desires for workers, things such as flexible schedules and career mobility, may be more affordable investments that could build associate affinity and growth," Mr. Calonge said.

Like what you see? The executive featured in this article will speak at the 14th Annual Meeting in Chicago! Hospital and health system leaders, click here to apply for a complimentary badge. Interested in exhibitor or sponsorship opportunities to connect with 3,000+ hospital and health system leaders? Download the prospectus here.