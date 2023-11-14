The well-being initiatives workers want most

When it comes to their well-being, workers report that several initiatives would have the greatest impact, according to new survey data.

The data from the "Bentley-Gallup Business in Society Report" is based on a Gallup Panel web survey completed by 5,458 U.S. adults, conducted in May.

Three survey findings:

1. Seventy-seven percent of respondents said a four-day, 40-hour workweek option for those who typically work 40 hours in a five-day workweek would have an extremely or somewhat positive effect on their well-being.

2. Seventy-four percent of respondents said "mental health days," where employees can take a certain number of paid days off of work for mental health reasons, would have an extremely or somewhat positive effect on their well-being.

3. Seventy-three percent of respondents said limiting the amount of work employees are expected to do outside of the workday would have an extremely or somewhat positive effect on their well-being.









