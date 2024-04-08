The indispensability myth

Workers used to aim to make themselves indispensable in order to survive layoffs. Now, many say there's no such thing, The Wall Street Journal reported April 3.

White collar layoffs are on the rise — middle managers were 12% more likely to be cut in 2023 than in 2018 — and often, employees see no rhyme or reason for their companies' decisions. Many report that they perform above and beyond their job requirements, but no amount of skill or versatility promises security.

Beth McLaughlin McDonald, 52, was promoted quickly in her recruiting job at a healthcare technology startup, she told the Journal. She survived three rounds of layoffs over the years at previous companies and believed herself to be indispensable. But last year, her team was cut from 13 people to three, and she was among those laid off over video chat.

Workers say their performance pessimism is two-pronged: they're concerned about AI's rapid rise and the way layoffs are handled. Recently, large-scale layoffs have been quick and impersonal, leading employees to question if they were ever valued at all, according to the Journal.



Managers are also increasingly cynical. Scarred by the Great Resignation, they're hesitant to place too much value on any one worker who might quit at any time, they told the Journal.