Roughly half of furloughed MUSC employees called back to work

MUSC Health, an eight-hospital system based in Charleston, S.C., has called back many employees who were temporarily laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Post and Courier reports.

Like many other U.S. healthcare organizations, MUSC Health took various steps to help offset financial damage caused by the pandemic. The system temporarily laid off about 900 employees, or about 5 percent of its workforce, in April.

The number of temporary layoffs eventually reached more than 1,300, including 249 employees within MUSC Physicians, according to The Post and Courier. No physicians were affected.

Now, 689 of the laid-off workers, or roughly half, have been called back to work, the newspaper reports.

MUSC Health is the clinical enterprise of the Medical University of South Carolina. Other steps the system announced in April to help offset financial damage caused by the pandemic include reducing pay for salaried workers, delaying capital spending, reducing contractual services and transitioning 80 percent of ambulatory/outpatient visits to telehealth.

