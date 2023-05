Nursing among 10 most searched internship specialties

Nursing internships are some of the most highly coveted for college students and recent graduates, CNBC reported May 4.

The news station obtained data from Semrush, a keyword research and online metrics company, regarding recent Google search trends. According to the data, the query, "Can you do internships after graduation?" increased by 1,850 percent between January 2021 and March 2023.





These were the top 10 most searched intern roles during the same time frame:

1. Accountant internships

2. Graphic design internships

3. Mechanical engineer internships

4. Psychologist internships

5. Engineer internships

6. Data analyst internships

7. Electrical engineer internships

8. Social worker internships

9. Civil engineer internships

10. Nurse internships