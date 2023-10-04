MU Health Care boosts clinical staff at 2 CHS hospitals

The University of Missouri Health Care formed a strategic alliance with Community Health Systems to provide medical staff to rural hospitals in northeastern Missouri.

MU Health Care will send physicians and specialty care providers to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Mo., and Moberly (Mo.) Regional Medical Center to increase access to care. When more complicated care is needed, the patients will still be able to receive care at the academic medical center in Columbia, Mo.

Community Health Systems and MU Health Care already partner to staff the emergency department physicians at Moberly Regional and connect Northeast Regional with tele-neonatology consultants to support care for newborns.

The new agreement expands their partnership to focus on additional specialties including women's services, orthopedics, cardiology and critical care. MU Health Care will also support graduate medical education rounds at the hospitals.