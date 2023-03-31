Most US workers prioritize PTO — but only 48% use all of it

Paid time off is one of the most important benefits to U.S. workers — at least on paper. But less than half of employees actually use all the PTO available to them, according to a survey from Pew Research Center released March 30.
Pew surveyed 5,902 U.S. workers, including 5,188 who are not self-employed, to understand how Americans view their jobs. Here is what respondents had to say about paid time off:
- Sixty-two percent said it is extremely important to them to have a job that offers PTO — more than who said the same about health insurance (51 percent) or an employer-sponsored 401(k) or retirement program (44 percent).
- Forty-eight percent said they typically take all their PTO, while 46 percent say they use less than they are allowed.
- Fifty-two percent said they do not feel the need to take more time off than they already do, and 49 percent worried about falling behind at work if they took time off.
- Nineteen percent believe taking time off hurts their chances for job advancement, while 16 percent believe it puts their employment at risk.
- Higher-income workers and those with a bachelor's degree are more likely to say they take less time off than they are offered.