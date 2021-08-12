Missouri to spend $30M for temporary hospital staffing, antibody infusion stations

Missouri will spend $30 million in federal funding made available under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act for temporary hospital staffing and monoclonal antibody infusion stations, Gov. Mike Parson announced Aug. 11.

The efforts are aimed at mitigating current COVID-19 hospital strain amid the latest virus wave.

"We've consistently heard from our healthcare partners that staffing is one of the biggest challenges we continue to face," Mr. Parson said in a news release. "Our healthcare workers have been on the front lines since day one, and our goal is to provide continued support with this additional effort."

Funding will go toward healthcare staffing for Missouri-licensed or CMS-certified critical access, acute care and long-term care hospitals. Additionally, the Missouri Department of Mental Health, Missouri Veteran's Commission, Missouri Department of Corrections and the Missouri Department of Social Services' division of youth services will qualify for assistance.

The governor said Missouri will also use half of the $30 million to establish five to eight monoclonal antibody infusion stations that will operate for 30 days each. Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-produced molecules that may reduce the severity of COVID-19, said Mr. Parson.

Read the governor's full news release here.