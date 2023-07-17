Massachusetts hospitals join forces to fill 19K job vacancies

Hospitals, health systems and provider organizations in Massachusetts have launched a multilingual digital campaign to recruit workers.

The "Find Your Place in Healthcare" digital campaign, led by the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association, will run through this summer, according to a July 17 news release.

The association estimates 19,000 job vacancies in Massachusetts acute care hospitals.

With this in mind, this campaign is part of efforts to expand the healthcare workforce, including nurses and clinicians, administrative professionals and support staff, according to the group.

The association said the campaign includes social media materials translated into Cantonese, Haitian Creole, Mandarin, Portuguese and Spanish. Individual hospitals and health systems have agreed to incorporate this initiative into their recruitment efforts.

According to its website, association members include 70 licensed hospitals, many of which are part of 29 member health systems, as well as interested individuals and other healthcare stakeholders.