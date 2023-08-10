HHS investing $100M to grow nursing workforce

HHS is investing more than $100 million to train more nurses and address the rising demand for registered nurses, nurse practitioners, certified midwives and nurse faculty.

Specifically, the investment will go towards helping licensed practical nurses become registered nurses; training nurses who will provide primary care, maternal care and mental healthcare; and addressing the bottlenecks in nurse training by supporting more nurse faculty.

"Nurses are an essential part of our nation's healthcare system," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in an Aug. 10 news release. "Now more than ever, we need to double down on our investments in nurses who care for communities across the country."

