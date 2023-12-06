Healthcare sees biggest drop in job openings

U.S. job openings decreased to 8.7 million in October, the fewest since March 2021, led by healthcare and social assistance employers.

The finding is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which released its latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary Dec. 5.

The report said openings were down 617,000 from September. In the healthcare and social assistance sector, the drop in openings was particularly sharp. The sector reported 1.5 million openings in October, down from 1.7 million the month prior. Job openings also fell by 168,000 in the finance and insurance industry and by 49,000 in real estate and rental and leasing. Job openings increased by 39,000 in the information sector.

While job openings fell significantly, the number and rate of hires changed little in October at 5.9 million and 3.7 percent, respectively, according to the bureau's report. The number of quits also changed little in October at 3.6 million.

In healthcare specifically, there were roughly 17,000 open jobs at more than 20 top hospitals and health systems as of August. Both Renton, Wash.-based Providence and Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic have also recently reported record years for hiring.























