Healthcare adds 71K jobs in August

Healthcare gained 70,900 jobs in August, following a rise of similar magnitude in July, according to the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Five things to know:

1. The August count is above the 63,000 jobs added in July and the 41,100 jobs added in June.

2. Within healthcare, ambulatory healthcare services gained the most jobs in August (39,900).

3. Hospitals gained 14,500 jobs in August, compared with 16,100 jobs gained the month prior.

4. Job gains last month also occurred in physician offices (14,100), home healthcare services (11,200) and nursing and residential care facilities (16,500).

5. Overall, the U.S. added 187,000 jobs in August. This compares with the average monthly gain of 271,000 over the prior 12 months.