Healthcare gains steam with 63K jobs added in July

Healthcare gained 63,000 jobs in July, which is above the industry's average monthly gain of 51,000 in the prior 12 months, according to the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Five things to know:

1. The July count is above the 41,100 jobs added in June and the 52,400 jobs added in May.

2. Within healthcare, ambulatory healthcare services gained the most jobs in July (35,400).

3. Hospitals gained 16,100 jobs in July, compared with 15,000 jobs gained the month prior.

4. Job gains last month also occurred in nursing and residential care facilities (11,500), home healthcare services (12,000) and physician offices (8,300).

5. Overall, the U.S. added 187,000 jobs in July, compared with 209,000 in June.