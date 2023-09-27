Gen Z at work: 4 things to know

More Gen Zers are entering the workforce, and they're satisfied, but not settling, according to a recent survey from Adobe.

Adobe's Future Workforce Study surveyed more than 1,011 Gen Zers (born between 1997 and 2012), early in their careers at medium- to large-sized U.S. companies. Here are four notable takeaways from their responses:

1. Gen Z wants more than they're getting from work. Eighty-three percent said a mentor is crucial for their career, but only 52 percent reported having one. They are more interested in on-the-job training and developing hard skills than fostering soft skills, and find it hard to make time for career development training programs. Twenty-eight percent said their current role does not use their skills at their full potential.

2. Gen Zers are eager to grow — and help their bosses do the same. Nearly three-quarters of respondents said they are comfortable giving upward feedback to managers or supervisors. Sixty-nine percent feel good about career growth opportunities at their companies, and half would leave a job if they could not discern a clear upward path.

3. Gen Z works on-site and believes in what they're doing. Sixty-three percent of respondents said they work in-person full-time, and the majority noted a strong support network of colleagues their own age. As such, 81 percent consider on-site work experiences important. They also prioritize working for a value-based company and believe they're doing so; 84 percent believe their employer is "a good corporate citizen."

4. Gen Z is tentative when it comes to AI. Less than half of respondents feel ready for their employer to embrace artificial intelligence in everyday work, but that doesn't mean they're avoiding the tech entirely. Fifty percent of respondents have already used AI to aid their work, though only 23 percent expressed excitement about its possible uses.