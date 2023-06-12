Employment of RNs, by state

About 3.1 million registered nurses are employed in the U.S., and California is the state with the highest employment level in RNs, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Here are all 50 states' and Washington, D.C.'s employment levels.
Alabama
Employment of RNs: 49,370
Alaska
Employment of RNs: 6,730
Arizona
Employment of RNs: 56,040
Arkansas
Employment of RNs: 28,490
California
Employment of RNs: 325,620
Colorado
Employment of RNs: 52,390
Connecticut
Employment of RNs: 34,290
Delaware
Employment of RNs: 11,490
District of Columbia
Employment of RNs: 11,820
Florida
Employment of RNs: 197,630
Georgia
Employment of RNs: 82,970
Hawaii
Employment of RNs: 11,800
Idaho
Employment of RNs: 13,680
Illinois
Employment of RNs: 129,390
Indiana
Employment of RNs: 67,350
Iowa
Employment of RNs: 34,050
Kansas
Employment of RNs: 30,520
Kentucky
Employment of RNs: 44,970
Louisiana
Employment of RNs: 43,790
Maine
Employment of RNs: 14,610
Maryland
Employment of RNs: 49,790
Massachusetts
Employment of RNs: 94,100
Michigan
Employment of RNs: 101,470
Minnesota
Employment of RNs: 63,800
Mississippi
Employment of RNs: 29,370
Missouri
Employment of RNs: 70,440
Montana
Employment of RNs: 10,020
Nebraska
Employment of RNs: 19,870
Nevada
Employment of RNs: 23,970
New Hampshire
Employment of RNs: 13,510
New Jersey
Employment of RNs: 78,340
New Mexico
Employment of RNs: 15,910
New York
Employment of RNs: 190,470
North Carolina
Employment of RNs: 104,300
North Dakota
Employment of RNs: 11,300
Ohio
Employment of RNs: 130,370
Oklahoma
Employment of RNs: 30,320
Oregon
Employment of RNs: 37,400
Pennsylvania
Employment of RNs: 137,970
Rhode Island
Employment of RNs: 11,190
South Carolina
Employment of RNs: 44,030
South Dakota
Employment of RNs: 14,360
Tennessee
Employment of RNs: 60,840
Texas
Employment of RNs: 231,060
Utah
Employment of RNs: 22,830
Vermont
Employment of RNs: 6,930
Virginia
Employment of RNs: 69,510
Washington
Employment of RNs: 64,920
West Virginia
Employment of RNs: 21,110
Wisconsin
Employment of RNs: 61,100
Wyoming
Employment of RNs: 5,070