Employment of RNs, by state

About 3.1 million registered nurses are employed in the U.S., and California is the state with the highest employment level in RNs, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are all 50 states' and Washington, D.C.'s employment levels.

Alabama

Employment of RNs: 49,370

Alaska

Employment of RNs: 6,730

Arizona

Employment of RNs: 56,040

Arkansas

Employment of RNs: 28,490

California

Employment of RNs: 325,620

Colorado

Employment of RNs: 52,390

Connecticut

Employment of RNs: 34,290

Delaware

Employment of RNs: 11,490

District of Columbia

Employment of RNs: 11,820

Florida

Employment of RNs: 197,630

Georgia

Employment of RNs: 82,970

Hawaii

Employment of RNs: 11,800

Idaho

Employment of RNs: 13,680

Illinois

Employment of RNs: 129,390

Indiana

Employment of RNs: 67,350

Iowa

Employment of RNs: 34,050

Kansas

Employment of RNs: 30,520

Kentucky

Employment of RNs: 44,970

Louisiana

Employment of RNs: 43,790

Maine

Employment of RNs: 14,610

Maryland

Employment of RNs: 49,790

Massachusetts

Employment of RNs: 94,100

Michigan

Employment of RNs: 101,470

Minnesota

Employment of RNs: 63,800

Mississippi

Employment of RNs: 29,370

Missouri

Employment of RNs: 70,440

Montana

Employment of RNs: 10,020

Nebraska

Employment of RNs: 19,870

Nevada

Employment of RNs: 23,970

New Hampshire

Employment of RNs: 13,510

New Jersey

Employment of RNs: 78,340

New Mexico

Employment of RNs: 15,910

New York

Employment of RNs: 190,470

North Carolina

Employment of RNs: 104,300

North Dakota

Employment of RNs: 11,300

Ohio

Employment of RNs: 130,370

Oklahoma

Employment of RNs: 30,320

Oregon

Employment of RNs: 37,400

Pennsylvania

Employment of RNs: 137,970

Rhode Island

Employment of RNs: 11,190

South Carolina

Employment of RNs: 44,030

South Dakota

Employment of RNs: 14,360

Tennessee

Employment of RNs: 60,840

Texas

Employment of RNs: 231,060

Utah

Employment of RNs: 22,830

Vermont

Employment of RNs: 6,930

Virginia

Employment of RNs: 69,510

Washington

Employment of RNs: 64,920

West Virginia

Employment of RNs: 21,110

Wisconsin

Employment of RNs: 61,100

Wyoming

Employment of RNs: 5,070