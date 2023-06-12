Employment of RNs, by state

Kelly Gooch -

About 3.1 million registered nurses are employed in the U.S., and California is the state with the highest employment level in RNs, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. 

Here are all 50 states' and Washington, D.C.'s employment levels. 

Alabama
Employment of RNs: 49,370

Alaska
Employment of RNs: 6,730

Arizona
Employment of RNs: 56,040

Arkansas
Employment of RNs: 28,490

California
Employment of RNs: 325,620

Colorado
Employment of RNs: 52,390 

Connecticut
Employment of RNs: 34,290

Delaware
Employment of RNs: 11,490 

District of Columbia
Employment of RNs: 11,820

Florida
Employment of RNs: 197,630

Georgia
Employment of RNs: 82,970 

Hawaii
Employment of RNs: 11,800

Idaho
Employment of RNs: 13,680 

Illinois
Employment of RNs: 129,390 

Indiana
Employment of RNs: 67,350 

Iowa
Employment of RNs: 34,050 

Kansas
Employment of RNs: 30,520

Kentucky
Employment of RNs: 44,970 

Louisiana
Employment of RNs: 43,790

Maine
Employment of RNs: 14,610 

Maryland
Employment of RNs: 49,790

Massachusetts
Employment of RNs: 94,100 

Michigan
Employment of RNs: 101,470 

Minnesota
Employment of RNs: 63,800

Mississippi
Employment of RNs: 29,370

Missouri
Employment of RNs: 70,440 

Montana
Employment of RNs: 10,020 

Nebraska
Employment of RNs: 19,870 

Nevada
Employment of RNs: 23,970 

New Hampshire
Employment of RNs: 13,510 

New Jersey
Employment of RNs: 78,340

New Mexico
Employment of RNs: 15,910 

New York
Employment of RNs: 190,470 

North Carolina
Employment of RNs: 104,300

North Dakota
Employment of RNs: 11,300

Ohio
Employment of RNs: 130,370 

Oklahoma
Employment of RNs: 30,320 

Oregon
Employment of RNs: 37,400

Pennsylvania
Employment of RNs: 137,970

Rhode Island
Employment of RNs: 11,190 

South Carolina
Employment of RNs: 44,030

South Dakota
Employment of RNs: 14,360 

Tennessee
Employment of RNs: 60,840 

Texas
Employment of RNs: 231,060 

Utah
Employment of RNs: 22,830 

Vermont
Employment of RNs: 6,930 

Virginia
Employment of RNs: 69,510 

Washington
Employment of RNs: 64,920 

West Virginia
Employment of RNs: 21,110 

Wisconsin
Employment of RNs: 61,100 

Wyoming
Employment of RNs: 5,070

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles