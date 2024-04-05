Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's healthcare high school to open in 2025

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is set to open its healthcare career-focused high school in 2025.

The school was created in partnership with Mastery Schools, a network of charter schools in the Philadelphia area, and will receive financial support from Bloomberg Philanthropies. As part of the partnership, charter school Mastery Hardy Williams High School will focus on graduating high school students into high-demand healthcare roles, according to an April 5 news release from the health system.

This program will open in September 2025 and enroll 620 students in grades 7-12.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is among the health systems teaming up with public schools for a $250 million initiative supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies. Through this effort, systems are collaborating with public school systems in 10 urban and rural regions to establish high schools centered on healthcare careers.

CHOP and Mastery Schools will co-develop the curriculum at the Philadelphia-area high school.