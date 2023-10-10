9 policies to reduce burnout, per employees

Organizations that adopt a certain set of policies may be able to significantly improve the well-being of their employees and reduce burnout, according to new survey findings from the American Heart Association.

On behalf of the AHA, the Harris Poll conducted a survey of 5,055 U.S. adults who are employed full time or part time between April 13 and May 10. Overall, 82% of employees indicated they feel burned out in their role at least sometimes, with 25% saying they feel burned out often or always.

However, among organizations that have the following policies in place, 91% of employees reported positive workplace well-being, relative to about half of those in organizations with none of the policies:

Assess alignment between skill set and job tasks

Establish clear roles and responsibilities

Regularly assess workloads

Design job roles with employee input

Establish a training path to develop employee skills

Assess if employees feel supported to lead a healthy life

Promote overall employee well-being

Discourage work-related technology use after hours

Promote employee support or resource groups

All of the policies were linked to stronger workplace well-being. Seven were also tied to reduced burnout, the findings showed.

"Even the implementation of one of these policies made employees more likely to be satisfied with their benefits, have positive feelings about their current role and job responsibilities, and report feeling supported by their manager," the AHA said.