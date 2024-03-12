7 healthcare jobs among 'the best you've never heard of'

U.S. News & World Report has listed seven healthcare roles as "the best jobs you've never heard of."

Though the titles might not be unusual to healthcare leaders, they could be unfamiliar to the general public for various reasons, according to U.S. News. Some are newer professions, while others are highly specialized or tend to work behind the scenes.

The list — pulled from U.S. News' "Best Jobs" ranking — features lesser-known positions with good salaries, low unemployment rates, travel opportunities or "other great benefits," per the publication. It pulled salary and job growth data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

These seven healthcare jobs were named "the best jobs you've never heard of" and are listed alongside their cross-industry rank out of 15:

2. Genetic counselor

5. Medical equipment repairer

7. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon

9. Diagnostic medical sonographer

11. Respiratory therapist

13. Ophthalmic medical technician

15. Clinical laboratory technician