4 hospitals bringing back furloughed employees

Many U.S. hospitals and health systems have furloughed staff to help offset revenue losses from the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, some organizations are starting to bring furloughed workers back as they resume nonemergency procedures.

1. Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Hospital brought back about 200 employees, including nurses, who were furloughed in April.

2. DuBois, Pa.-based Penn Highlands Healthcare said it has started to bring back employees as needed and will continue as patient volume increases, according to radio station WCED.

3. Trigg County Hospital in Cadiz, Ky., said it is calling back furloughed workers as routine business increases, and some staff have already returned, according to radio station WKDZ.

4. Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, Pa., said it furloughed 250 employees initially, but as of May 18, that number had decreased to 220 as the hospital brought more services back, according to radio station WKOK.

More articles on workforce:

Kaiser Permanente's COVID-19 workplace playbook: 5 things to know

22% of PAs furloughed due to COVID-19 and 7 other survey findings

3 new roles healthcare employees are taking on during pandemic

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.