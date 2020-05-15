Florida hospital brings back about 200 furloughed employees

About 200 Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Hospital employees, including nurses, who were furloughed in April are back at work, WTSP reported.

The hospital said it furloughed 631 employees, or about 9 percent of its staff, on April 3, according to the TV station. Sarasota Memorial attributed the decision to volume and revenue losses due to a halt of elective surgeries.

Now that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has lifted the state moratorium on elective surgeries, nurses who provide direct care for patients and some other furloughed employees are back on the job, WTSP reported.

The hospital said it aims "to bring everyone back as soon as possible."

