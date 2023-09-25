20 cities with the best job markets

A good job market allows workers to make a comfortable living, feel confident in their job security, and enjoy a work-life balance and benefits like health insurance, according to SmartAsset. Based on these criteria, not all markets are created equally, a recent analysis found.

The personal finance company analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for the largest U.S. cities. Each location was evaluated on five factors related to its job market: unemployment rate, commute time, two-year median income growth, percentage of workers who have private health insurance, and median-income-to-housing payment ratio.

Workers are most likely to find success in these 20 job markets, per SmartAsset:

1. Huntsville, Ala.

2. Sioux Falls, S.D.

3. Cary Town, N.D.

4. Fargo, N.D.

5. Olathe, Kan.

6. Chandler, Ariz.

7. Murfreesboro, Tenn.

8. Lincoln, Neb.

9. Bellevue, Wash.

10. Arlington, Va.

11. Peoria, Ariz.

12. Sandy Springs, Ga.

13. Billings, Mont.

14. Bend, Ore.

15. Athens, Ga.

16. Scottsdale, Ariz.

17. Frisco, Texas

18. Hillsboro, Ore.

19. Carmel, Ind.

20. Rochester, Minn.



View the full ranking here.