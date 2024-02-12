10 most desirable hard, soft skills for 2024

"Communication" is the most in-demand skill for 2024, according to a recent analysis from LinkedIn.

To determine the most desirable skills for workers this year, LinkedIn analyzed data from its 1 billion international users. Skills were given desirability scores based upon the share of workers who possessed them and had been recently hired or recently received recruiter InMails, along with how frequently they were listed in paid job listings between May 1 and Oct. 31, 2023.

A recent LinkedIn survey found that 9 in 10 executives say soft skills are more important now than ever, as the list illustrates. But hard skills — like analytics and research knowledge — still found a place on the ranking.

These 10 capabilities are most demanded by employers:

1. Communication

2. Customer service

3. Leadership

4. Project management

5. Management

6. Analytics

7. Teamwork

8. Sales

9. Problem-solving

10. Research