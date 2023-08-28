1/3 of hiring managers lie to candidates: Survey

Lying during the hiring process is not only done on the candidate's side but the employer's side as well, according to a recent survey by Resume Builder.

The August survey polled 1,060 managers and business leaders involved in hiring at their company.

Thirty-six percent of respondents said they've lied to candidates about the role or company during the hiring process. Most of those respondents (75 percent) said they lie in the interview. Fifty-two percent said they lie in the job description, and 24 percent said they lie in the offer letter.

The most common lies are about the job's responsibilities, growth and career development opportunities, according to the survey.

The result of lying to candidates is undermining an organization's integrity and negatively affecting the business, according to Stacie Haller, chief career adviser at Resume Builder.

"Candidates are making decisions based on the information they receive, and deceit only leads to bad outcomes for both the organization and candidate," Ms. Haller said. "Honesty not only upholds an organization's reputation but also is critical for cultivating success for both the company and the individuals it seeks to attract."

Survey respondents said they lie for various reasons, such as "to protect sensitive company information"; "to cover up negative information about the company"; and "to deliberately say things that will please the candidate."

Of the respondents who lie to candidates, 92 percent said they've had a candidate they lied to accept a role. However, 55 percent said they've had an employee quit after finding out they were lied to.

The survey findings come as a number of executives have identified talent drain as a top risk in healthcare.

Hospitals and health systems have made various adjustments to their recruitment and retention strategies to ensure top workforce talent. One retention strategy used in recent years was increased wages. However, organizations are going beyond that as workers place high value on other qualities in a workplace, including flexible staffing options.







