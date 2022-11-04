Jury rejects claims against Figs in false advertising suit

A jury in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California has rejected all claims in Strategic Partners' false advertising lawsuit against medical apparel manufacturer Figs.

At the center of Strategic Partners' case against Figs were allegations the company's co-founders, Trina Spear and Heather Hasson, violated advertising regulations with false claims that their scrubs use a proprietary chemical called Silvadur that kills bacteria on contact. Strategic Partners is a competitor that does business as Careismatic Brands and has pursued litigation against Figs since 2019.

"This verdict is a powerful win, not only for Figs, but for fair competition," Todd Maron, Figs' chief legal officer, said in a Nov. 4 news release.

Leaders at Figs have called the litigation against the company an attempt to stifle competition.