Opening arguments begin in false advertising suit against Figs

Court proceedings began this week in California in a case alleging medical apparel manufacturer Figs made false claims about its scrubs, Seeking Alpha reported Oct. 18.

The company has faced legal challenges brought forth by Strategic Partners — a competitor that does business as Careismatic Brands — since 2019, court documents show. At the center of the lawsuit against FIGS are allegations the company's co-founders, Trina Spear and Heather Hasson, violated advertising regulations with false claims that their scrubs use a proprietary chemical called Silvadur that kills bacteria on contact. Strategic Partners alleges Figs' claim that the chemical reduces hospital-acquired infection rates by 66 percent is false.

Figs has denied the claims and argues it did not violate advertising regulations. Leaders at Figs say Strategic Partners' litigation is an attempt to stifle competition. The company's chief legal officer, Todd Maron, called the litigation "absurd" in a statement to Seeking Alpha.

"We look forward to disproving each and every one of SPI's baseless claims," he said.