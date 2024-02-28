Vanderbilt appoints executive medical director of supply chain services

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center appointed William Obremskey, MD, as its executive medical director of supply chain services.

Dr. Obremskey is an orthopedic surgery professor who has worked with VUMC's supply chain team for more than a decade to engage clinicians and bolster the system's supply chain offerings. He assumed the new role Jan. 1, according to a Feb. 27 VUMC news release.

In addition to facilitating relationships between clinicians and the supply chain department, Dr. Obremskey will serve as the medical director of VUMC's three supply chain businesses: Vanderbilt Health Supply Chain Solutions, Vanderbilt Health Purchasing Collaborative and Carefluent Connect.