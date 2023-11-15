Thermo Fisher Scientific to close Alabama plant, lay off 97 workers

Biotechnology company Thermo Fisher Scientific will be closing its plant in Auburn, Ala., and laying off 97 employees, ABC affiliate WTVM reported Nov. 14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific filed a WARN notice on Nov. 3 and listed the layoff date as Jan. 2. However, in a statement to WTVM, a spokesperson for Thermo Fisher Scientific said, "Thermo Fisher Scientific continuously evaluates its global operations to identify opportunities to improve efficiency and effectiveness in meeting our customers' needs. In alignment with this ongoing effort, we have made the decision to close the site in Auburn, Ala., in May of 2024."

The statement also said, "Decisions that impact colleagues and their families are never taken lightly. All impacted colleagues will receive job transition support to aid them in finding new opportunities."

Thermo Fisher Scientific has issued 21 WARN notices in four states in 2023 thus far.